Taha 20:107 لا ترى فيها عوجا ولا امتا ١٠٧
Trang 319 · Juz 16
لَّا
تَرَىٰ
فِيهَا
عِوَجٗا
وَلَآ
أَمۡتٗا
١٠٧
Nơi đó, ngươi (hỡi người quan sát) sẽ thấy không có gì quanh co và lồi lõm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…