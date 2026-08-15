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Taha 20:107 لا ترى فيها عوجا ولا امتا ١٠٧

Trang 319 · Juz 16

لَّا
تَرَىٰ
فِيهَا
عِوَجٗا
وَلَآ
أَمۡتٗا
١٠٧
Nơi đó, ngươi (hỡi người quan sát) sẽ thấy không có gì quanh co và lồi lõm.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders