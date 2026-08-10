Al-An'am 6:88 ذالك هدى الله يهدي به من يشاء من عباده ولو اشركوا لحبط عنهم ما كانوا يعملون ٨٨
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۚ
وَلَوۡ
أَشۡرَكُواْ
لَحَبِطَ
عَنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٨
Đó là chỉ đạo của Allah, Ngài đã dùng nó để hướng dẫn ai Ngài muốn trong số bầy tôi của Ngài. Nhưng nếu họ Shirk thì mọi việc làm (ngoan đạo và hành thiện) của họ trở nên hoài công vô ích.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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