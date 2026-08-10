Al-An'am 6:86 واسماعيل واليسع ويونس ولوطا وكلا فضلنا على العالمين ٨٦
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَٱلۡيَسَعَ
وَيُونُسَ
وَلُوطٗاۚ
وَكُلّٗا
فَضَّلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٨٦
(TA đã hướng dẫn) Isma’il, Al-Yasa’ (Elisha), Yunus, Lut, tất cả đều được TA ban phúc hơn thiên hạ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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