Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) hãy nói với họ: “Allah giải cứu các người (bình an) khỏi nạn kiếp đó và tất cả mọi tai họa khác nhưng rồi sau đó các người vẫn Shirk (tổ hợp các thần linh) với Ngài.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkness of land and at sea, such as when storms strike. In such cases, they call on Allah alone, without partners, in supplication. In other Ayat, Allah sa…
Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkne…