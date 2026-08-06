Al-An'am 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Who rescues you from the darkest times on land and at sea? He ˹alone˺ you call upon with humility, openly and secretly: “If You rescue us from this, we will be ever grateful.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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