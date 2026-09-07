وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
Hapse, onunla beraber, iki genç daha girdi. Biri, "Rüyamda şaraplık üzüm sıktığımı gördüm" dedi; diğeri "Başımın üzerinde, kuşların yediği bir ekmek taşıdığımı gördüm" dedi. "Bize bunu yorumla; senin iyi bir kimse olduğunu görüyoruz"
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two men had a dream and asked Yusuf to interpret it for them.
Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two…