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Yusuf 12:36 ودخل معه السجن فتيان قال احدهما اني اراني اعصر خمرا وقال الاخر اني اراني احمل فوق راسي خبزا تاكل الطير منه نبينا بتاويله انا نراك من المحسنين ٣٦

Sayfa 239 · Cüz 12

وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
Hapse, onunla beraber, iki genç daha girdi. Biri, "Rüyamda şaraplık üzüm sıktığımı gördüm" dedi; diğeri "Başımın üzerinde, kuşların yediği bir ekmek taşıdığımı gördüm" dedi. "Bize bunu yorumla; senin iyi bir kimse olduğunu görüyoruz"
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams

Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two men had a dream and asked Yusuf to interpret it for them. 

Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams

Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders