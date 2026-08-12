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Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧

12:37
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
Yusuf: "Rabbimin bana öğrettiği bilgi ile, daha yiyeceğiniz yemek gelmeden size onu yorumlarım. Doğrusu ben, Allah'a inanmayan ve ahireti inkar eden, bir milletin dinini bırakmışımdır.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the interpretation of whatever they saw in their dream, and that he will tell them about the interpretation of the dreams before they become a reality. This

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the int

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders