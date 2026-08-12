Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
Yusuf: "Rabbimin bana öğrettiği bilgi ile, daha yiyeceğiniz yemek gelmeden size onu yorumlarım. Doğrusu ben, Allah'a inanmayan ve ahireti inkar eden, bir milletin dinini bırakmışımdır.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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