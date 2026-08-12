Yusuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨
وَٱتَّبَعۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
ءَابَآءِيٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَآ
أَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِن
فَضۡلِ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَعَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٨
I follow the faith of my fathers: Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. It is not ˹right˺ for us to associate anything with Allah ˹in worship˺. This is part of Allah’s grace upon us and humanity, but most people are not grateful.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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