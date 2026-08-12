Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
İkisinden, kurtulacağını sandığı kimseye Yusuf: "Efendinin yanında beni an" dedi. Ama şeytan efendisine onu hatırlatmayı unutturdu ve Yusuf bu yüzden daha birkaç yıl hapiste kaldı.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
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Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici…