Yusuf 12:39 يا صاحبي السجن اارباب متفرقون خير ام الله الواحد القهار ٣٩
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
ءَأَرۡبَابٞ
مُّتَفَرِّقُونَ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٣٩
"Ey mahpus arkadaşlarım! Ayrı ayrı bir sürü uydurma rabler mi daha iyidir, yoksa her şeyden üstün tek Allah mı?"
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the…
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…