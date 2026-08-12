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Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥

12:35
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
Sonra, kadının ailesi delilleri Yusuf'un lehinde gördüğü halde, onu bir süre için hapsetmeyi uygun buldu.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even after they were convinced of his innocence and saw the proofs of his truth, honesty and chastity.' It appears, and Allah knows best, that they imprison

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even a

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders