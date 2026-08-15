Taha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١
Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16
۞ وَعَنَتِ
ٱلۡوُجُوهُ
لِلۡحَيِّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومِۖ
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَنۡ
حَمَلَ
ظُلۡمٗا
١١١
İnsanlar, diri ve her an yaratıklarını gözetip duran Allah'a boyun eğmiştir. Yükü zulüm olan kimse ise hüsrana uğramıştır.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…