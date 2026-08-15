Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠
Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٗا
١١٠
Allah onların geçmişlerini de, geleceklerini de bilir. Onların hiçbirinin ilmi ise O'nu kuşatamaz.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…