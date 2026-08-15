Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠
Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16
مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
Geçmiş olayları sana böyle anlatırız. Katımızdan sana da bir Kitap verdik; kim ondan yüz çevirirse bilsin ki kıyamet günü bir günah yükü yüklenecektir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…