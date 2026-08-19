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Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧

Sayfa 388 · Cüz 20

قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Kadınların babası: "Bana sekiz yıl çalışmana karşılık bu iki kızımdan birini sana nikahlamak istiyorum. Eğer on yıla tamamlarsan o senden bir lütuf olur. Ama sana ağırlık vermek istemem. İnşallah beni iyi kimselerden bulacaksın" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders