قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Kadınların babası: "Bana sekiz yıl çalışmana karşılık bu iki kızımdan birini sana nikahlamak istiyorum. Eğer on yıla tamamlarsan o senden bir lütuf olur. Ama sana ağırlık vermek istemem. İnşallah beni iyi kimselerden bulacaksın" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
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