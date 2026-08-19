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Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦

Sayfa 388 · Cüz 20

قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
İki kadından biri: "Babacığım! Onu ücretli olarak tut; ücretle tuttuklarının en iyisi bu güçlü ve güvenilir adamdır" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders