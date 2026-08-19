فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Musa onların davarlarını suladı. Sonra gölgeye çekildi: "Rabbim! Doğrusu bana indireceğin hayra muhtacım" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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