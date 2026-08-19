وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
Medyen suyuna geldiğinde, davarlarını sulayan bir insan topluluğu buldu. Onlardan başka, hayvanlarını sudan alıkoyan iki kadın gördü. Onlara: "Derdiniz nedir?" dedi. "Çobanlar ayrılana kadar biz sulamayız. Babamız çok yaşlıdır, onun için bu işi biz yapıyoruz" dediler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…