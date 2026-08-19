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Al-Qasas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣

Sayfa 388 · Cüz 20

وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
Medyen suyuna geldiğinde, davarlarını sulayan bir insan topluluğu buldu. Onlardan başka, hayvanlarını sudan alıkoyan iki kadın gördü. Onlara: "Derdiniz nedir?" dedi. "Çobanlar ayrılana kadar biz sulamayız. Babamız çok yaşlıdır, onun için bu işi biz yapıyoruz" dediler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders