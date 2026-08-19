Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢

Sayfa 388 · Cüz 20

وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Medyen'e doğru yöneldiğinde: "Rabbimin bana doğru yolu göstereceğini umarım" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders