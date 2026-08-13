Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩
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قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
[89] เขากล่าวว่า พวกท่านทราบไหม สิ่งที่พวกท่านได้ทำกับยูซุฟและน้องชายของเขา เมื่อพวกท่านเป็นผู้งมงาย
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them
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