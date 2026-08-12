Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
[46] ยูซุฟผู้ซื่อสัตย์เอ๋ย จงอธิบายแก่เราเรื่องวัวตัวเมียอ้วนเจ็ดตัวถูกวัวตัวผอมเจ็ดตัวกินมัน และรวงข้าวเจ็ดรวงถูกรวงข้าวแห้งเจ็ดรวงรัดกินมัน หวังว่าฉันจะกลับไปหามวลชนเพื่อพวกเขาจะได้รู้เรื่อง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…