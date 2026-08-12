Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
[33] เขากล่าวว่า โอ้ ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์ คุกนั้นเป็นที่รักยิ่งแก่ข้าพระองค์กว่าสิ่งที่พวกนางเรียกร้องข้าพระองค์ไปสู่มัน และหากพระองค์มิทรงให้อุบายของพวกนางพ้นไปจากข้าพระองค์แล้ว ข้าพระองค์อาจจะโน้มเอียงไปหาพวกนาง และข้าพระองค์จะเป็นคนหนึ่งในหมู่ผู้โง่เขลา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…