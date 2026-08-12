Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠
۞ وَقَالَ
نِسۡوَةٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
تُرَٰوِدُ
فَتَىٰهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۖ
قَدۡ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّاۖ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰهَا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٠
[30] และพวกผู้หญิงในเมืองกล่าวว่าภริยาของผู้ว่าฯ ได้ยั่วยวนเด็กรับใช้ของนาง แน่นอนเขาทำให้นางหลงรัก แท้จริงเราเห็นว่านางอยู่ในการหลงผิดอย่างชัดแจ้ง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…