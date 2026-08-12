Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
[23] และนางได้ยั่วยวนเขาโดยที่เขาอยู่ในบ้านของนางและนางได้ปิดประตูอย่างแน่นและกล่าวว่ามานี่ซิ เขากล่าวว่า ฉันขอความคุ้มครองต่ออัลลอฮฺ แท้จริงเขาเป็นนายของฉัน ให้ที่พักพิงที่ดียิ่งแก่ฉัน แท้จริงบรรดาผู้อธรรมจะไม่บรรลุความสำเร็จ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him
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