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Translation
12:22
ولما بلغ اشده اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٢٢
وَلَمَّا بَلَغَ أَشُدَّهُۥٓ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ حُكْمًۭا وَعِلْمًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٢
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٢
And when he reached maturity, We gave him wisdom and knowledge. This is how We reward the good-doers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:22
ولما بلغ اشده اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٢٢
وَلَمَّا بَلَغَ أَشُدَّهُۥٓ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ حُكْمًۭا وَعِلْمًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٢
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٢
And when he reached maturity, We gave him wisdom and knowledge. This is how We reward the good-doers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections