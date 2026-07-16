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12:22
ولما بلغ اشده اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٢٢
وَلَمَّا بَلَغَ أَشُدَّهُۥٓ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ حُكْمًۭا وَعِلْمًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٢

٢٢

And when he reached maturity, We gave him wisdom and knowledge. This is how We reward the good-doers.
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