Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
And the lady, in whose house he lived, tried to seduce him. She locked the doors ˹firmly˺ and said, “Come to me!” He replied, “Allah is my refuge! It is ˹not right to betray˺ my master, who has taken good care of me. Indeed, the wrongdoers never succeed.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him
Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband recommended that she takes care of him and be generous to him, tried to seduce Yusuf! She called him to do an evil act with her, because she loved him v…
Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him
Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband re…