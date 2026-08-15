Taha 20:120 فوسوس اليه الشيطان قال يا ادم هل ادلك على شجرة الخلد وملك لا يبلى ١٢٠
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فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
[120] ต่อมาชัยฏอนมารร้ายได้กระซิบกระซาบเขา มันกล่าวว่า อาดัมเอ๋ย ฉันจะชี้แนะแก่ท่านไปยังต้นไม้ที่อยู่เป็นนิจตลอดกาลและการมีอำนาจที่ไม่สูญสลายเอาไหม
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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