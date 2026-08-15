Taha 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧
หน้า 320 · ญุซ 16
فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
[117] แล้วเราได้กล่าวว่า โอ้อาดัมเอ๋ย ! แท้จริงนี่คือศัตรูของเจ้าและของภริยาของเจ้า ดังนั้นอย่าให้มันทำให้เจ้าทั้งสองออกจากสวนสวรรค์ แล้วเจ้าจะได้รับความลำบาก
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg…