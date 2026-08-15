Taha 20:112 ومن يعمل من الصالحات وهو مومن فلا يخاف ظلما ولا هضما ١١٢
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وَمَن
يَعۡمَلۡ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَهُوَ
مُؤۡمِنٞ
فَلَا
يَخَافُ
ظُلۡمٗا
وَلَا
هَضۡمٗا
١١٢
[112] และผู้ใดปฏิบัติคุณงามความดีทั้งหลายโดยที่เขาเป็นผู้ศรัทธา เขาจะไม่กลัวความอธรรมและการบั่นทอนใด ๆ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…