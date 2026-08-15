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Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢

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يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
[102] วันซึ่งสังข์จะถูกเป่า และในวันนั้นเราจะรวมนักโทษทั้งหลายที่มีตาสีฟ้าไว้ด้วยกัน
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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