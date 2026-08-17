An-Naml 27:59 قل الحمد لله وسلام على عباده الذين اصطفى الله خير اما يشركون ٥٩
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قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
[59] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) บรรดาการสรรเสริญเป็นสิทธิของอัลลอฮฺ และความศานติจงมีแด่ปวงบ่าวของพระองค์ ผู้ซึ่งพระองค์ทรงคัดเลือกแล้ว อัลลอฮฺดีกว่าหรือสิ่งที่พวกเขาตั้งเป็นภาคี (เจว็ด)
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ
(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) meaning, for His innumerable blessings upon His servants and for His exalted Attributes and most beautiful Names. And He commands him to send peace upo…
The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ
(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) m…