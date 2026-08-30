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An-Naba 78:8 وخلقناكم ازواجا ٨

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وَخَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
٨
[8] และเราได้บังเกิดพวกเจ้าให้เป็นคู่ครองกัน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

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