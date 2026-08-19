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Al-Qasas 28:2 تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ٢

หน้า 385 · ญุซ 20

تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٢
[2] เหล่านี้คือโองการทั้งหลายแห่งคัมภีร์อันชัดแจ้ง
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders