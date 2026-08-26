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Al-Qamar 54:39 فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٩

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فَذُوقُواْ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٩
[39] ฉะนั้นพวกเจ้าจงลิ้มรสการลงโทษของเรา และการตักเตือนของเรา
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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