Al-Mursalat 77:31 لا ظليل ولا يغني من اللهب ٣١
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لَّا
ظَلِيلٖ
وَلَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱللَّهَبِ
٣١
[31] (มัน) ไม่ทำให้เกิดร่ม และจะไม่ช่วยให้พ้นจากเปลวไฟได้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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