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Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠

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وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
[30] แต่พวกเจ้าจะไม่สมความปรารถนาได้ เว้นแต่ที่อัลลอฮ์ทรงประสงค์ แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺเป็นผู้ทรงรอบรู้ ผู้ทรงปรีชาญาณ
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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