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Al-Baqarah 2:56 ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦

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ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
[56] ภายหลังเราได้ให้พวกเจ้าคืนชีพ หลังจากที่พวกเจ้าได้ตายไปแล้ว เพื่อว่าพวกเจ้าจักขอบคุณ
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting you after you were seized with lightning when you asked to see Me directly, which neither you nor anyone else can bear or attain.' This was said by Ib

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting

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Notes placeholders