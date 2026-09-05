Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
[55] และจงรำลึกถึง ขณะที่พวกเจ้ากล่าวว่า โอ้มูซา! เราจะไม่ศรัทธาต่อท่านเป็นอันขาด จนกว่าเราจะได้เห็นอัลลอฮฺโดยเปิดเผย แล้วสายฟ้าฝ่าก็ได้คร่าพวกเจ้า ขณะที่พวกเจ้ามองดูกันอยู่
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection
Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting you after you were seized with lightning when you asked to see Me directly, which neither you nor anyone else can bear or attain.' This was said by Ib…
The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection
Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting…