Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
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وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
[41] และพวกเจ้าจงศรัทธาต่อสิ่งที่ข้าได้ให้ลงมาเพื่อยืนยันสิ่งทีมีอยู่กับพวกเจ้า และพวกเจ้าจงอย่าเป็นผู้ปฏิเสธศรัทธาต่อสิ่งนั้นเป็นคนแรกและจงอย่าได้นำโองการของข้าไปแลกเปลี่ยนกับราคาอันเล็กน้อย และเฉพาะข้าเท่านั้น พวกเจ้าจงยำเกรง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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