Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
[40] วงศ์วานอิสรออีลเอ๋ย ! จงรำลึกถึงความโปรดปรานของข้า ที่ข้าได้โปรดปานแก่พวกเจ้า และจงรักษาข้อสัญญาของข้าให้ครบถ้วน ข้าก็จะรักษาสัญญาของพวกเจ้าให้ครบถ้วน และเฉพาะข้าเท่านั้น พวกเจ้าจงเกรงกลัว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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