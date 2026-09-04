Al-Baqarah 2:38 قلنا اهبطوا منها جميعا فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن تبع هداي فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٣٨
หน้า 7 · ญุซ 1
قُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعٗاۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَن
تَبِعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٣٨
[38] เราได้กล่าว่า พวกเจ้าจงออกไปทั้งหมดจากสวนนั้น แล้วหากมีคำแนะนำจากข้ามายังพวกเจ้าแล้ว ผู้ใดที่ปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำของข้า ก็ไม่มีความกลัวใด ๆ แก่พวกเขา และทั้งพวกเขาก็จะไม่เสียใจ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."
فَم…
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen…