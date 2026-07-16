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20:70
فالقي السحرة سجدا قالوا امنا برب هارون وموسى ٧٠
فَأُلْقِىَ ٱلسَّحَرَةُ سُجَّدًۭا قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّ هَـٰرُونَ وَمُوسَىٰ ٧٠

٧٠

So the magicians fell down in prostration, declaring, “We believe in the Lord of Aaron and Moses.”
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