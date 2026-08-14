Taha 20:71 قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
Page 316 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Pharaoh threatened, “How dare you believe in him before I give you permission? He must be your master who taught you magic. I will certainly cut off your hands and feet on opposite sides, and crucify you on the trunks of palm trees. You will really see whose punishment is more severe and more lasting.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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