Yusuf 12:36 ودخل معه السجن فتيان قال احدهما اني اراني اعصر خمرا وقال الاخر اني اراني احمل فوق راسي خبزا تاكل الطير منه نبينا بتاويله انا نراك من المحسنين ٣٦
وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two men had a dream and asked Yusuf to interpret it for them.
Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two…