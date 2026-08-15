Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Taha 20:97 قال فاذهب فان لك في الحياة ان تقول لا مساس وان لك موعدا لن تخلفه وانظر الى الاهك الذي ظلت عليه عاكفا لنحرقنه ثم لننسفنه في اليم نسفا ٩٧

Faqe 318 · Xhuz 16

قَالَ
فَٱذۡهَبۡ
فَإِنَّ
لَكَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
أَن
تَقُولَ
لَا
مِسَاسَۖ
وَإِنَّ
لَكَ
مَوۡعِدٗا
لَّن
تُخۡلَفَهُۥۖ
وَٱنظُرۡ
إِلَىٰٓ
إِلَٰهِكَ
ٱلَّذِي
ظَلۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَاكِفٗاۖ
لَّنُحَرِّقَنَّهُۥ
ثُمَّ
لَنَنسِفَنَّهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
نَسۡفًا
٩٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders