Taha 20:96 قال بصرت بما لم يبصروا به فقبضت قبضة من اثر الرسول فنبذتها وكذالك سولت لي نفسي ٩٦
Page 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
He said, “I saw what they did not see, so I took a handful ˹of dust˺ from the hoof-prints of ˹the horse of˺ the messenger-angel ˹Gabriel˺ then cast it ˹on the moulded calf˺. This is what my lower-self tempted me into.”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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