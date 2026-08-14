Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١
Faqe 314 · Xhuz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:
فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى
(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean…
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem…