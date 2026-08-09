Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢

6:62
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death

Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor death. Allah said in other Ayat,

إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ

(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak

The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death

Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders