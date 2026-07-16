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38:41
واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١
وَٱذْكُرْ عَبْدَنَآ أَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ بِنُصْبٍۢ وَعَذَابٍ ٤١

٤١

And remember Our servant Job, when he cried out to his Lord, “Satan has afflicted me with distress and suffering.”
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