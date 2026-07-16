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Translation
38:41
واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١
وَٱذْكُرْ عَبْدَنَآ أَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ بِنُصْبٍۢ وَعَذَابٍ ٤١
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
عَبۡدَنَآ
أَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
بِنُصۡبٖ
وَعَذَابٍ
٤١
And remember Our servant Job, when he cried out to his Lord, “Satan has afflicted me with distress and suffering.”
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Lessons
Reflections
38:41
واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١
وَٱذْكُرْ عَبْدَنَآ أَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ بِنُصْبٍۢ وَعَذَابٍ ٤١
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
عَبۡدَنَآ
أَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
بِنُصۡبٖ
وَعَذَابٍ
٤١
And remember Our servant Job, when he cried out to his Lord, “Satan has afflicted me with distress and suffering.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections