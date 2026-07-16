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38:42
اركض برجلك هاذا مغتسل بارد وشراب ٤٢
ٱرْكُضْ بِرِجْلِكَ ۖ هَـٰذَا مُغْتَسَلٌۢ بَارِدٌۭ وَشَرَابٌۭ ٤٢

٤٢

˹We responded,˺ “Stomp your foot: ˹now˺ here is a cool ˹and refreshing˺ spring for washing and drinking.”
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